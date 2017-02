The wait is over! Miranda Lambert’s “We Should Be Friends” is a video is set in a beauty salon, where we get to see Miranda like we’ve never seen her before- in foils! While this may not be much of a shocker to us ladies, it is something to think about when it comes to Miranda being real with her fans. That’s why we love her! Nothing is off limits- even your hair processing at the salon!

One question… why do we look this good with foils in our hair? #Adorable