Darius Rucker Giving Back to Hometown Kids at Children’s Hospital

February 9, 2017 7:52 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: CMT, Darius Rucker, musc children's hospital

One of the most wonderful things about country artists is how they are always giving back to their communities. Darius Rucker took time to stop by and see the kids at MUSC Children’s Hospital in South Carolina to sing a few songs. He even brought along CMT who filmed the special moment. We can’t wait to find out when this will air so we can set our DVRs!

Also we’ll put you at the sold out Darius Rucker show on Monday at Snoqualmie Casino. Plus you could be backstage with Darius. We will give you a new keyword at 6:15 am, 8:15 am, 12:15 pm, 2:15 pm, and 5:15 pm. When you get the text code, text that word to 54994. Then keep your phone close to you! We will be calling the winner not long after you text!

