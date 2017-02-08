Win YOUR 3-Day Passes To Watershed 2017!

New Country @ 94.1’s Heidi and Kat made the big WATERSHED announcement this morning… so now it’s time to get YOU a pair passes for the show! To WIN, listen the rest of this week (Wed 2/8 – Friday 2/10) for the Watershed cue to text (to 54994) every time you hear a song by one of the artists who will be joining YOU at the Gorge this July for the party of the summer!

#941Watershed

FESTIVAL DATES: July 28-30th at The Gorge

TICKETS ON SALE: Wednesday Feb 15th at 10am, Watershedfest.com

FEATURING: Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Randy Houser and more to be announced soon!