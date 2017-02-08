WATERSHED 2017 LINEUP ANNOUNCED:
Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Bailey Bryan and more! FULL LINEUP 
Listen to 941 KMPS for your chance to win tickets! STREAM 94.1

Win YOUR 3-Day Passes To Watershed 2017!

February 8, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: contest, Text To Win, win, New KMPS Morning Show Announcement, Watershed tickets, New Country @ 94.1, Watershed 2017

New Country @ 94.1’s Heidi and Kat made the big WATERSHED announcement this morning… so now it’s time to get YOU a pair passes for the show! To WIN, listen the rest of this week (Wed 2/8 – Friday 2/10) for the Watershed cue to text (to 54994) every time you hear a song by one of the artists who will be joining YOU at the Gorge this July for the party of the summer!

#941Watershed
FESTIVAL DATES: July 28-30th at The Gorge
TICKETS ON SALE: Wednesday Feb 15th at 10am, Watershedfest.com
FEATURING: Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Randy Houser and more to be announced soon!

