Watershed 2017 Lineup

FESTIVAL DATES: July 28-30th at the Gorge.
TICKETS ON SALE: Wednesday Feb 15th at 10am, Watershedfest.com
LINE UP INCLUDES:
Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Bailey Bryan, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Chase Rice, Eric Paslay, High Valley, Josh Abbott Band, Laurin Alaina, Lee Brice, Maddie And Tae, Michael Ray, William Michael Morgan, and more!
“Move” Luke Bryan:
“Tennessee Whiskey” Chris Stapleton:
“If I Told You” Darius Rucker:
“Song For Another Time” Old Dominion: