WATERSHED 2017 LINEUP ANNOUNCED:
Watershed 2017 Lineup

February 8, 2017 8:12 AM
Filed Under: 941Watershed, Watershed, Watershed 2017, watershed lineup

FESTIVAL DATES: July 28-30th at the Gorge.
TICKETS ON SALE: Wednesday Feb 15th at 10am, Watershedfest.com

LINE UP INCLUDES:
Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Bailey Bryan, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Chase Rice, Eric Paslay, High Valley, Josh Abbott Band, Laurin Alaina, Lee Brice, Maddie And Tae, Michael Ray, William Michael Morgan, and more!

“Move” Luke Bryan:

“Tennessee Whiskey” Chris Stapleton:

“If I Told You” Darius Rucker:

“Song For Another Time” Old Dominion:

 

