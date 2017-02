Frankie Ballard released his rendition of a Bob Seger classic rock track.

“You’ll Accomp’ny Me” is a track from Seger’s timeless 1980 album, ‘Against the Wind’.

Ballard actually toured with Bob Seger early in his career & both are Michigan natives according to Taste Of Country.

They’re similar vocalists, but the country version of “You’ll Accomp’ny Me” showcases Ballard’s vocals and electric guitar solos.

This is Ballard’s third single from ‘El Rio’.