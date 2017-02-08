Kelsea Ballerini’s Shocking Date for The Grammys

We know what we’ll be doing this weekend! Kelsie Ballerini was recently asked to perform on The Grammys! You can watch on Sunday, February 12th. She will be in great company as Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris will all perform on the show!

This is Kelsea’s first performance on The Grammys, so it’s a really big night for her! So who will be her date to the big show? Her new fiance? Nope! Kelsea Ballarini is taking dear old Mom as her date! Awwww…

Here she is telling E! News about her performance and her sweet date!