Keith Urban has a busy week gearing up for his performance on the Grammy’s this Sunday where he will perform his new single “The Fighter” with Carrie Underwood. Before Sunday’s performance, Keith stopped by The Today to help co-host the third hour of the show. Plus he just so happened to have his guitar plugged in and ready to go right there on the Today Show couch! Keith Urban launched into “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, and our hearts are basically goo. We love you Keith!