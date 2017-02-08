Brett Young Reveals Meaning Behind His Tattoos

Brett Young is a fan of ink therapy, and we love when he talks tattoos!

In a recent interview with Taste of Country, Brett shared a personal story behind one of his favorite tattoos.

The slogan on his left arm reads, “Where words fail,” and is shortened from the quote “Where words fail, music speaks.”

Brett said, “I think for me as a songwriter, that speaks volumes. Because I’m a lyricist and sometimes I overthink what we’re saying and kind of abandon the fact there’s a feeling being created.”

“Sometimes it doesn’t have to be the most poetic thing. Sometimes you gotta say it right down the middle, because that’s the thing people are going to connect to.” Young goes on to note what the tattoo means to him, adding, “This is just me saying, like, music kinda saved my life.”