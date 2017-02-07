Things Just Got REAL for Kelsea Ballerini

February 7, 2017 7:30 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Grammys, Jimmy Fallon, Kelsea Ballerini, Tonight Show

Kelsea Ballerini is back from her songwriting break to finish up her sophomore album with some incredible news! She’s been invited to perform on the Grammy’s February 12th! As you can imagine, she’s beyond excited!

And it sounds like Kelsea might be bringing a very special date with her… Mom!

Kelsea tells E! News that her fiance calms her nerves and is always there for her, but it will be her Mom by her side at The Grammys!

Plus Kelsea Ballerini was asked to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

