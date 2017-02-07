Things Just Got REAL for Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is back from her songwriting break to finish up her sophomore album with some incredible news! She’s been invited to perform on the Grammy’s February 12th! As you can imagine, she’s beyond excited!

And just like that, it gets even more real. See you Sunday! https://t.co/yNWlaYhZrs — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 7, 2017

And it sounds like Kelsea might be bringing a very special date with her… Mom!

MOM, PUT YOUR DANCIN SHOES ON AND TISSUES IN YOUR CLUTCH…ITS HAPPENING. https://t.co/JmZOYTHFH6 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 7, 2017

Kelsea tells E! News that her fiance calms her nerves and is always there for her, but it will be her Mom by her side at The Grammys!

.@KelseaBallerini talks with @enews about her first #Grammys performance and who she'll be taking as her date! 💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/dXRQ4s0f3U — KB Updates (@KelseaOnTour) February 7, 2017

Plus Kelsea Ballerini was asked to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.