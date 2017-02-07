Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 7th

1.

The Patriots may be celebrating a victory in Super Bowl 51, but the game didn’t beat the previous Super Bowl in the ratings. Super Bowl 50 received better ratings than Sunday’s big game which drew an average audience of 111.3 million viewers after New England Patriots came back to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. In Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-to-10. The most watched Super Bowl ever was in 2015 when the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-to-24 with an average of 114.4 million viewers. (Read more from CNN)

Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady’s jersey vanished after the Patriots’ stunning comeback victory on Sunday in Houston; it was reportedly stolen during New England’s on-field celebration after the game. Now Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has enlisted the Texas Rangers (the elite police squad, not the baseball team) to help track it down. “In Texas, we place a very high value on hospitality and football,” Patrick told ABC 13. “Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable NFL collectible ever.’…Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail.

2.

Taylor Swift is taking a break this year. Swift performed her one and only concert in 2017 at a pre-Super Bowl event on February 4th. While onstage she informed concert-goers that she wouldn’t be touring this year. “By coming to this show tonight you are attending 100% of this year’s tour dates,” she said. For her lone 2017 concert, Swift used the platform to perform her single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” live for the first time. She also played the song she wrote for Little Big Town, “Better Man.” On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself and an acoustic guitar onstage. “The bravest thing I ever did was… run.” Performing Better Man tonight for the first time, sending so much love and gratitude to @littlebigtown ❤,” she wrote. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

3.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ eight-year-old daughter, Maddie, remains in “stable but critical condition” following an ATV accident on Sunday in Louisiana, local police said in a statement. Authorities also revealed the accident occurred when Maddie tried to avoid driving her ATV over a drainage ditch and overcorrected, plunging into a pond. “The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child’s mother, step-father and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting,” according to the sheriff’s report. Ambulance services arrived within two minutes and freed her from the cold water. She was then airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans. (Read more from PEOPLE)

4.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the first Girl Scout Cookie sale, the Girl Scout released their original Girl Scout Cookie recipe from 1922! The first cookie sale dates back to 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in a local high school cafeteria as part of a service project.

Here is the Recipe:

Makes six to seven dozen

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 tbsp. milk

2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups flour

2 tsp. baking powder

Cream butter and sugar; add well-beaten eggs, then milk, flavoring, flour and baking powder. Roll thin and bake in quick oven. (Sprinkle sugar on top.)

Modern-day tips (not part of the original recipe): Refrigerate batter for at least one hour before rolling and cutting cookies. Bake in a quick oven (375°) for approximately 8 to 10 minutes or until the edges begin to brown. (Read more from PEOPLE)