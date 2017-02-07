Say WHAT? Reba Says She Earned 25 Cents For Her First Singing Gig

Reba McEntire stopped by The Today Show this week to pull double duty!

Not only did she perform tracks off her new record, she also acted as a guest host for the day.

While there, Matt Lauer briefly spoke with McEntire and inquired about her first paid performance ever, and you may be shocked to find out that the wildly successful and decorated artist has come quite a long way since that fateful day.

Reba McEntire revealed this week that the first time she got paid to perform, she earned a whopping 25 cents according to Nashville Gab.

“Is it a true story that he first time you ever performed for money, it was a nickel, but it was a gospel song?” TODAY‘s Matt Lauer asked Reba before she performed tracks from her new gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope.

“It was ‘Jesus Loves Me,'” Reba confirmed.

“Daddy was performing or competing at Cheyenne Frontier Days…My older brother got up [in the hotel lobby] and sang and the guys gave him a quarter. I said, ‘Hey, help me out here!'”

Reba McEntire’s new double-disc album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, is available on iTunes now.