Lady Antebellum Wants Taylor Swift to Write a Song for Them

February 7, 2017 6:52 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: better man, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Taylor Swift

Now that country quartet Little Big Town’s scored a huge hit with the Taylor Swift-penned “Better Man,” country trio Lady Antebellum tells the Associated Press that they want in on that sweet, Swift songwriting action as well.

“I mean honestly, Taylor, call us,” frontwoman Hillary Scott joked.

“Like, we’re up for whatever. Let’s go.”

Adds Charles Kelley, “I hope that it would be #1. That’s all I want. It better go #1, though. If we cut a song and it goes, like, #2, I’m going to be so disappointed.”

He threw in that he’d request Swift write them “a nostalgic song…We like nostalgic songs.”

We would LOVE to see this happen, and now that T-Swift is taking a year off, what better time to make it happen?!

