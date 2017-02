We had a feeling this was going to happen! After all, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood have been scheduled to perform “The Fighter” together on The Grammy’s February 12th! Yesterday Keith and Carrie took to social media to share with fans that the song will be Keith Urban’s next single! And we’re over here like… YEEEEEE!

