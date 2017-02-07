Get To Know Maren Morris’ Hunky Boyfriend Ryan Hurd

February 7, 2017 7:49 AM By DeAnna Lee
It’s an exciting time to be Maren Morris! She’s nominated for four Grammy awards, and she will be performing on the show. Plus her love life looks like it’s on fire too. Let’s get to know her boyfriend Ryan Hurd. First, he is an amazing songwriter. He wrote Lady Antebellum’s comeback song, “You Look Good”. And just look at them together! They are so adorable!

Last one. Still hungover. #tbt 📷: Rick Diamond

A photo posted by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on

We love that Ryan Hurd is wearing Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend’s shirt…

When you know you're in the good old days…

A photo posted by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on

Awww…look at this post with Ryan professing his love for Maren!

But how did Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd meet? Well it is Nashville after all- the biggest small town in the world. They met writing songs together back in 2013. They wrote this song for Tim McGraw called “Last Turn Home”.

And here they are together in a songwriter’s round in Nashville at The Listening Room singing a duet of a song Ryan Hurd wrote called “Lonely Tonight” that was recorded by Blake Shelton and Ashley Monroe.

