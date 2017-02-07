Country Stars Taking Over Your TV This Week!

This is such a busy week for some of your favorite country stars!

Keith Urban stops by to co-host the 3rd hour of the Today Show this morning (Tuesday) while Trace Adkins co-hosts tomorrow (Wednesday), Jennifer Nettles co-hosts Thursday.

Also on Thursday on Today, Brett Young makes his national TV debut performing his #1 hit “Sleep Without You”!

Reba also has a busy week as she launches her new album, “Sing It Now: Songs of Hope & Faith” she’ll be a guest on Late Night Seth tonight and co-hosts The View tomorrow.

Meanwhile, The Band Perry will debuts their new look and pop sound tonight on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Kelsea Ballerini also stopped by with the ‘Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’ this week to perform “Yeah Boy” and she’s performing at the Grammy’s this Sunday too!

Fellow Grammy nominee Maren Morris stopped by to perform ‘My Church’ Perfectly On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week. Maren appears on The Talk on Thursday and performs on an episode of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ on Valentine’s Day.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill appear on Ellen on Friday.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday goes country with performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson, Keith Urban with Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris with Alicia Keys

Keith Urban and Little Big Town will perform live in “Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The BEE GEES” on February 14th on CBS.