WATCH: Relive The Super Bowl 51 Perfomances

Super Bowl 51 is in the books… the Patriots won…yay SPORTS. Let’s get to the PERFORMANCES!

Those were the best moments of the night for us considering we didn’t get to cheer on our team in the big game.

To kick off the night, cast members from the Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ performed “America the Beautiful.” They also made a mild change to the lyrics Attached to the phrase “and crown thy good with brotherhood” was “and sisterhood.” The moment drew a large cheer from the assembled crowd.

Then (our favorite moment of the night) Luke Bryan paid tribute to his country with his fantastic a cappella rendition of the National Anthem. Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Little Big Town and Darius Rucker all agreed on Twitter that he “killed it.” Even Ellen DeGeneres posted, “You sing like an angel.” Bryan “Rolling Stone Country” last week, he practiced his performance a lot because he wanted to do a great job, and honor the country and our veterans as best he can

Finally, Lady Gaga CRUSHED the Pepsi Halftime show! People are still buzzing about her fiery and dramatic halftime performance. The pop mega star started singing at the top of NRG Stadium in Houston, and then dropped down through the open roof to sing some of her biggest hits.

Gaga sang “Poker Face,” “Born This Way” and “Million Reasons” to name a few. The show had dozens of dancers wearing shiny suits and hundreds of fans were able to take to the field and hold up lights during the show. The artist also had over 300 drones with glitzy lights that formed an American flag and were used to simulate the starry night sky.