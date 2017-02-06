Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 5th

***Check the latest school closures and delays HERE***

1.

Super Bowl 51 is in the books. Tom Brady clinched his record breaking fifth Super Bowl win for the New England Patriots last night after the game’s biggest comeback ever. The Patriots got their momentum back after being 25 points down to ultimately win a 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. No team in history had ever come back from more than 10 points down. (Read more from CBS Sports)

Melissa McCarthy’s Kia ad during the Super Bowl is taking the top spot in “USA Today’s” annual Ad Meter competition. It’s the 29th year the paper has taken votes on favorite commercial spots and the car company’s “Hero’s Journey” ad was the highest rated. It features the actress running around the globe trying and comically failing to prevent environmental disasters. It’s a green theme the company hopes will help sell its new crossover, the Kia Niro.

2.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, is reportedly in critical condition after an ATV accident on Sunday. According to TMZ, the girl was underwater and unconscious for several minutes after the vehicle she was riding flipped over. Maddie’s grandfather, Jamie Spears, urging the public to keep his granddaughter in their prayers: “All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.” Sources in the Kentwood, Louisiana, area say she was riding a Polaris ATV while on a hunting expedition in the area. A Spears family rep had this to say late last night: “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn‘s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.” (Read more from USA Today)

3.

A NASA astronaut says he’s thrown the “longest hail mary” pass in history. Astronaut Tim Kopra passed a football for more than 500-thousand yards aboard the International Space Station in a new video released over the weekend. The lack of gravity seemed to help. The station is moving more than 17-thousand miles-per-hour, meaning the pigskin traveled at nearly nine-thousand yards per second. Super Bowl 51 is taking place in Houston this year, which is also the home of the Johnson Space Center. (Read more from Mashable)

4.

Oops! It looks like CNN might have reported some “alternative facts” last week when it made a pretty funny oops on Twitter about one of country music’s most beloved female stars. On Friday, the well-respected news outlet shared the surprising news that Faith Hill would be releasing an album of duets with the late Notorious B.I.G., twenty years following his murder. This, of course, was a typo, the album in question instead featuring duets between the late Biggie Smalls and his widow Faith Evans. Faith Hill, however, thought the whole thing was pretty funny, tweeting, “This sounds awesome!”