Kat’s Top 5 Super Bowl Commercials

I don’t know if it’s just me…but this year’s batch of Super Bowl ads was seriously LACKING!

Normally there are a ton that pop out at me, but this year it was slim pickings.

However, there were a few that definitely took the top spot!

What was your favorite commercial?

1.

I absolutely love Melissa McCarthy so this Kia ad was easily one of the best of the night. She can do no wrong in my eyes (I even enjoyed her in the new “Ghostbusters” movie… don’t hate).

2.

Super Bowl Babies.Come on, you gotta love Baby Beast Mode!

3.

I am obsessed with the Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’ so this promo was EVERYTHING! This got more cheers at the bar than the actual game…

4.

You can never go wrong when you have Christopher Walken in a commercial. The fact that Justin Timberlake was in it (along with “Bye, Bye, Bye”) brought out my inner fan-girl!

5.

This Skittles commercials wasn’t bad… it wasn’t GREAT…but it wasn’t bad. I mean it was a little weird, but I wouldn’t mind a man throwing Skittles in my room.