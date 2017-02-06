Is Faith Hill Working On A Duet With A Rapper?

Oops! It looks like CNN might have reported some “alternative facts” last week when it made a pretty funny oops on Twitter about one of country music’s most beloved female stars.

On Friday, the news outlet shared the surprising news that Faith Hill would be releasing an album of duets with the late Notorious B.I.G., twenty years following his death according to US Weekly.

Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder https://t.co/AFZrE2RnjG pic.twitter.com/XBzxS8wejv — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2017

This, of course, was a typo, the album in question instead featuring duets between the late Biggie Smalls and his widow Faith Evans.

About 10 minutes later, CNN realized its error and issued a correction, but it has left up the original tweet.

Fans of all three musicians dragged the news organization on social media for mix-up.

Hey, do you know that Faith Hill and Faith Evans are two completely different people?@CNN: pic.twitter.com/Su5094uFpq — Tyron John (@bomiksu) February 3, 2017

Faith Hill, however, thought the whole thing was pretty funny, tweeting, “This sounds awesome!”

Faith Evans then joined in and offered up the chance to work together! How cool would it be if they REALLY did add a Faith+ Faith + B.I.G. track?