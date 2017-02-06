Eric Church Announces First Full-Length Virtual Reality Concert

Eric Church is taking his sold out performance at the 2016 Stagecoach Country Music Festival to a whole new level.

Church has revealed that he is allowing fans to witness his live show via a new virtual reality experience.

Taste of Country reports that the country superstar has teamed up with Vantage.tv to share his headlining performance from the 2016 Stagecoach Festival.

The eight-camera setup used to record the show includes 180 and 360-degree shots from the concert, including Church’s performances of such songs as “Springsteen,” “Creepin’” and “Drink in My Hand.”

The On-Demand show is available now on iPhone and Android devices via the Google Cardboard or Samsung Gear VR apps.