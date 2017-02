Luke Bryan is being praised by his country peers for his a cappella performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker, and more all agreed on Twitter that he “killed it.”

Even Ellen DeGeneres posted, “You sing like an angel.”

You KILLED IT!!! I was all 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ocklsTOFFc — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) February 5, 2017

America The Beautiful… Just. Wow!!And @LukeBryanOnline NAILED that anthem! Here we go #SuperBowlSunday !!!! — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 5, 2017

Kept it classy, Luke. Props 👊🏼@LukeBryanOnline — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) February 5, 2017