How do you narrow it down to just one favorite moment at the Super Bowl? Especially when things got kicked off with one of our favorite people in the world singing the National Anthem? Luke Bryan crushed it and made us all so proud! Then there was Lady GaGa jumping off the roof of the stadium. Or what about when she said, “Hi dad”? Or when Gisele, Tom Brady’s wife, dropped her phone when the Patriots won in over time?

Well we don’t have to pick just one. Let’s relive America’s favorite Super Bowl 51 moments…

There was some booing…

Forget anything on the field: Patriots fans at nrg Stadium literally booing Goodell off the field is my favorite moment of #SuperBowl 51. — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) February 6, 2017

And Gisele being so excited she dropped her phone. We hope it didn’t break!

She seriously could not even deal!

What about when Lady GaGa “dropped the mic”?

How about Coach Quinn’s reaction to America the Beautiful?

We don’t know who you are, but we love you for this!

My favorite #SuperBowl moment is still- @MoneyLynch and his famous "I'm just here so I don't get fined"! #nailedit — Carol Crawford (@Caroltastic92) February 6, 2017

Here’s an odd but funny vote!

My favorite moment of this Super Bowl was that shot of Belichick adjusting his hair under his headset. Yes, I'm weird. — Len Kasper (@LenKasper) February 6, 2017

We totally remember this one! They were completely stuck together!

Favorite moment #SuperBowl helmets locked just like #deer how does that happen? — StaceySnyder (@StaceySnyder) February 6, 2017

We admit this was one of our favorite moments too…

As great as the performance was, I think the "Hi dad hi mom" moment was my favorite! @ladygaga #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl — Michaela Johnson (@Michaela_J_) February 6, 2017

Lady Ga Ga covered more field in eight minutes than the the Patriots did the entire first three quarters!

Although many Seahawks fans were not happy to see this, we admit the Patriots win was epic!

New England Patriots win first overtime in Super Bowl history

What was your favorite moment?

Join us for highlights:https://t.co/DOBMi0IDvt pic.twitter.com/yZuneFT4o2 — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) February 6, 2017

And of course we can’t leave out our favorite moment of the entire evening, I mean if it were up to us we would’ve voted for three hours of Luke!