Trisha Yearwood Ready to Help You With Big Game Recipes

Need some last-minute advice to prepare for your Super Bowl gathering on Sunday?

Who better to turn to than your favorite lifestyle guru and kitchen-friendly friend, Trisha Yearwood!

Trisha offered up some helpful hints and ideas in her latest edition of her weekly Facebook Live “Coffee Talk” chat – her 50th such conversation with fans since she started going online ahead of new editions of ‘Trisha’s Southern Kitchen’ broadcasts on the Food Network.

Among the things she offered up was her easy-to-make recipe for “Fancy Chili”…while also recommending her “Redneck Sushi” as finger food and her “Green Punch” colored to match whatever team you’re rooting for, not to mention queso, artichoke dip and Jell-O shots as fun party ideas.

Oh…and though it probably goes without saying, the Georgia native revealed who she’ll be rooting for on Sunday…and, as you likely guessed, it’ll be her “hometown” team, the Atlanta Falcons.

If you missed any of Trisha’s advice, you can revisit it HERE and make sure to check out Trisha on Facebook every Saturday!