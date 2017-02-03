LISTEN: The Band Perry Drop New Song, Announce First Pop Album

February 3, 2017
The Band Perry turned to social media on Thursday night to share a new single and announce their first pop album, ‘My Bad Imagination’.

“To our fans: We’ve made an album for you. Creating it has been the most exciting thing we’ve ever done. It’s led us to disrupt everything that was comfortable and familiar to us a short year ago,” the trio wrote.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned in making it it’s this–being yourself matters. It matters even when not everyone agrees that you should be or understands why it’s important that you are.”

The news came just hours after Kimberly, Neil and Reid Perry scrubbed their Twitter and Instagram accounts free of all previous posts for the second time in two years according to The Boot.

The first track from their new project is called “Stay in the Dark”, and the track has already worked its way into the band’s recent live shows.

No release date has been set for ‘My Bad Imagination’.

