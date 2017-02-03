Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 3rd

1.

A day after announcing that she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, it’s been confirmed that Beyonce is set to perform at the 2017 Grammys. Multiple sources tell Entertainment Tonight that the “Formation” singer, up for nine Grammys this year, is set to hit the stage on February 12. The bad news? Bey’s scheduled to headline Coachella in April, but it’s unclear if she’ll be able to make those performances. Beyonce’s photo announcement of her second pregnancy has quickly become the most liked Instagram photo of all time. With more than 8 million likes (and counting), Beyonce surpasses the previous record holder: Selena Gomez, who scored a staggering 6.305 million likes for her post of a Coca-Cola ad featuring her drinking from a bottle with her song lyrics on it.

Luke Bryan is about to perform his biggest gig ever when he takes the field before this Sunday’s Super Bowl in Houston, Texas to sing the national anthem. And he says he’ll do it live! Many singers choose to lip sync at football’s biggest game to make sure everything goes off without a hitch, but Luke says in a new interview, “I’m gonna walk out there with me and a microphone.”

“There’s 10 ways to do it—there’s the tender way, there’s the confident way, there’s the patriotic way.”

“I’m going to get up there and get the microphone in hand and just run a couple of different options and see how I want it. And then there’s always an element to where you want to feed off the moment and the pageantry of where I’m at.”

Tune in to see Luke Bryan kick off the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m PT on Q13.

A new dating app is set to hit the market that matches people based on their mutual dislikes. Digital Trends reports that the Hater app is set to launch on February 8 and will bring people together who share the mutual dislike of anything from vegetables to minivans. “What we hate is an important part of who we are, but it’s often swept under the rug in our public persona,” Hater CEO Brendan Alper says of the product. “We want people to express themselves more honestly. Plus, it’s easy to start a conversation with someone if you know you both hate pickles.” While the app utilizes the same swiping function as other dating apps, users are asked to swipe on topics instead of people. Automatic icebreakers are also built into the app. (Read more from UPI)

Oreo beer is here! Richmond, Va.’s The Veil Brewing Company has created a 7% chocolate milk stout that’s been fermented in hundreds of pounds of Oreos. About 60-80 cases of the “Hornswoggler” beer was released on Jan. 24, and it almost instantly sold out! The brewery is still promoting an on-draft version of the drink. The company hasn’t mentioned any plans to brew more of the stuff yet, and for now the beer is only in original Oreo flavor. Maybe eventually we’ll get a “Double Stuf” Oreo stout? Possibly a “Golden Creme” variety? (Read more from Geek)