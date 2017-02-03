Luke Bryan Will Sing Live, A Cappella At The Super Bowl

Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem a cappella at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Many singers choose to lip sync at football’s biggest game to make sure everything goes off without a hitch, but Luke says in a new interview that he’s going to do it LIVE.

“I’m gonna walk out there with me and a microphone,” said Luke.

“There’s 10 ways to do it—there’s the tender way, there’s the confident way, there’s the patriotic way. I fly out [to Houston] a couple of days early so I get to rehearse it a lot. I’m going to get up there and get the microphone in hand and just run a couple of different options and see how I want it. And then there’s always an element to where you want to feed off the moment and the pageantry of where I’m at.”

So is he nervous at all? Let’s just say Luke has a plan to combat nerves, “You keep a paper bag in your back pocket for hyperventilation or vomiting.”

Bryan told Rolling Stone Country he’s been practicing… a lot!

He says, “I’ve kind of just been hanging around the house, singing. Singing in the stairwell, singing in the shower, singing for my boys. I just tried to get a lot of – I know it sounds like a sports reference – but get a lot of reps in.”

Bryan adds, he just wants to do a great job, and honor the country and our veterans as best he can. Bryan, a Georgia native, is pulling for the Atlanta Falcons to win the Super Bowl.