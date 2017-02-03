LISTEN: Zac Brown Band’s New Single, ‘My Old Man’

Zac Brown Band is returning to their original country sound roots with their brand-new single, “My Old Man”.

The group shared a lyric video along with the new single and it features a scrapbook full of photos of the ZBB members and their fathers.

The solemn track finds ZBB paying tribute to the fathers – many no longer living – who spent their adulthood providing, loving and living by example.

“My Old Man” is the first single from ZBB’s forthcoming new studio album, Welcome Home according to Taste Of Country.

The record is set for release on May 12; the band says that the project will bring them “straight back to their roots, Foundation-style,” referring to the group’s first major-label album, The Foundation.

With “My Old Man,” fans can expect a more “traditional country” sound this time around.