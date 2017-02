While I try to pretend that calories don’t count on Super Bowl Sunday, I always wake up Monday morning feeling something completely different. I’m going to eat those chicken wings, and I’m gonna slurp up the cheese and bean dip! I’m also going to burn my country calories dancing to my latest music obsession, Aaron Crawford’s “Hurricane”.

We also break down the line dance for you! So put down the chicken wing, push your chair back and do some Super Bowl #KickYourBootsUp reps with us!