Dan and Shay Drop “When I Pray for You” Music Video

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney recently became a dad, so it’s no surprise that the country duo’s latest single is inspired by the wonders of fatherhood.

Mooney welcomed son Asher James with fiancée Hannah Billingsley last month.

Takin bubs to his first church service today. So thankful for my little family 😍 @hannah.billingsley A photo posted by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:32am PST

The music video for “When I Pray for You,” which premiered today exclusively on People’s website, is also featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming movie ‘The Shack’ starring Tim McGraw, Sam Worthington, and Octavia Spencer.

“It was an honor to have a song that means so much to us featured in a movie as powerful as The Shack,” says Dan Smyers.

“We were able to blend beautiful scenes from the movie with epic performance shots we filmed in Tennessee. This is our first time being part of a soundtrack, and to make a music video for it was icing on the cake!”

‘The Shack’ soundtrack arrives on February 24, while the movie’s out on March 3.