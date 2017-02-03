Country Shows Not to Miss Before the Big Game

February 3, 2017 7:14 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan, NFL, Scotty McCreery, Super Bowl, The Band Perry

While the match-up between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons is expected to be the biggest event of the weekend, CMT has pointed out a few big country performances that are taking place as part of the Super Bowl festivities in Houston, Texas.

Here are the shows & performances you won’t want to miss:

The Band Perry: Performing at the 26th annual Party with a Purpose at the University of Houston. All proceeds will support food banks to help fight hunger in each NFL city. The organization has already provided more than 200 million meals for those in need. (Saturday, February 4)

Clay Walker: Performing at the Historical Texas Treasures’ Extravaganza of Stars event. All proceeds will go towards creating films of Houston’s biggest success stories. (Saturday, February 4)

Scotty McCreery: Performing at the New England Patriots’ “Super Bowl Fan Rally” at Super Bowl LIVE in downtown Houston. (Saturday, February 4)

Lady Antebellum: Performing at pre-game party at the Champions Club in NRG Center. (Sunday, February 5)

Luke Bryan: Singing the National Anthem before Super Bowl LI. (Sunday, February 5)

