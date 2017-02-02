WATCH: Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Covers ‘She’s Every Woman’

Music is in the blood for the Brooks family!

Garth Brooks’ daughter Allie recently shared a beautiful acoustic cover of her father’s hit “She’s Every Woman” on her personal Facebook page.

Allie praised her father for his songwriting ability writing, “Honestly might be the most well-written song to ever bless myself.”

As of today, the stripped down interpretation of the song has been viewed over 188,000 times!

“Love love love this song and your version is special, Allie!” one fan wrote.

While Garth’s daughter is posting incredible covers, he has been busy launching the third year of his Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood.