Before taking the stage and opening the show for the Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris took a pretty nasty fall twisting her ankle. But Maren didn’t let that hold her back. She did what any professional would do; she took her shoes off and made sure the show went on!

0 alcohol + 2 stair steps = Maren still twists her fuggin' ankle. Welp. Performing barefoot tonight. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 1, 2017

It bothered her the next night too! We hope you get well soon Maren! You’re a trooper!