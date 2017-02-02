Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 2nd

1.

Looks like it will be six more weeks of winter. Punxsutawney Phil made his annual Groundhog Day appearance this morning at Gobbler’s Knob. The nation’s most famous weather-predicting groundhog emerged from his hole and spotted his shadow. Had he not seen his shadow, tradition holds that spring would have been right around the corner.

Beyonce took to Instagram yesterday to reveal she’s expecting twins, and the announcement broke records on social media. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” she wrote. Variety reports that the stylized photo of Bey wearing lingerie and clutching her belly notched 6.33 million “Likes” less than eight hours after she posted it to Instagram. Meanwhile, Twitter reported 500,000 tweets about her announcement in the 45 minutes after her Instagram post went up. As of last night, Beyonce had about six-and-a-half-million likes.

An eleven-year-old New Jersey girl is being celebrated for writing brutally honest reviews of the Girl Scout cookies she sells. Charlotte McCourt called the Toffeetastic a “bleak, flavorless, gluten-free wasteland,” but she gushed over the chocolate-peanut butter Tagalong, calling it “inspired.” She also rated the cookies on a scale of one to ten, but said the only ones that could earn a ten were those donated to U.S. troops. Charlotte’s transparency has attracted a lot of attention and five-dollar sales. So far, she’s sold more than 77-hundred boxes of Girl Scout cookies for the troops out of a total of 16-thousand. (Read more from ABC 13)

A new survey from Wallethub asked people what important events they’d skip if their favorite NFL team was in the Super Bowl and they had a chance to be there live. Here are the results:

1. 23% would skip a vacation.

2. 21% would bail on important work.

3. 20% would skip a close friend or family member’s wedding.

4. 19% would skip a close friend or family member’s FUNERAL.

5. And 15% would miss the birth of their child.