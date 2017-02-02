More Sam Hunt! Watch Lyric Video for “Drinkin’ Too Much”

Yesterday we tried to make sure that you heard Sam Hunt’s new song “Body Like a Backroad” by playing it at the top of almost every single hour. If you missed it, you can listen HERE!

There’s so much news for Sam Hunt! He’s engaged, he has a new single, a new tour, and now a new lyrical video for another song!

Sam released the very honest song, ‘Drinkin Too Much,’ on January 1st. The song shares feelings about his split with Hannah Fowler, even dropping her name in the song: “Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you / I don’t know what I’mma say to you / But I know there ain’t no way we’re through …”

Looks like Sam Hunt was right, that relationship wasn’t over. Now they are engaged!