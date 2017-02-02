Maren Morris To Perform At The Grammy Awards

Maren Morris will perform with 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys at the Grammy Awards.

Can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm performing at the #Grammys !! 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/HLFL2YhNEk — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 31, 2017

AND I'm gonna collab with my girl @aliciakeys again for this incredibly special night of music. See you through the tv! 😊📺 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 31, 2017

It won’t be the first time they’ve performed together — they did a CMT Crossroads that premiered at the end of last year. Maren tells CMT, “It’s cool to see an artist that is so iconic in her own right — in every right, really — singing words that I wrote in a dark studio somewhere a year or two ago.”

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban have been previously announced as Grammys performers. The show airs live from L.A. on CBS on February 12th.

Maren has a few other awesome gigs lined up — she’ll be on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ tonight (Feb 2nd), ‘The Talk’ on February 9th and ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ on February 14th.