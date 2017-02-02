Maren Morris To Perform At The Grammy Awards

Maren Morris will perform with 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys at the Grammy Awards.
It won’t be the first time they’ve performed together — they did a CMT Crossroads that premiered at the end of last year. Maren tells CMT, “It’s cool to see an artist that is so iconic in her own right — in every right, really — singing words that I wrote in a dark studio somewhere a year or two ago.”
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban have been previously announced as Grammys performers. The show airs live from L.A. on CBS on February 12th.
Maren has a few other awesome gigs lined up — she’ll be on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ tonight (Feb 2nd), ‘The Talk’ on February 9th and ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ on February 14th.