Keith Urban Wears Wig and Sings on Nashville Street Corner

February 2, 2017 6:45 AM By Kat on KMPS
Keith gave an impromptu set on a street corner in Nashville this week.

“We’re just doing something a little crazy on the streets today in Nashville, doing a little busking,” Urban tells the Tennessean.

With a black ball cap pulled over the shabby wig, Urban placed his open his guitar case in front of him and passers-by gathered around and tossed in dollars as he sang his No. 1 hit “Wasted Time.”

“We made $8. It’s pretty good.”

Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton are reportedly participating in similar “craziness” so people in Nashville might want to keep an eye out for them.

