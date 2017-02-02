3 Ingredient Game Day Sausage Balls

If you’re having friends and family over to watch the Super Bowl, or you need to bring a fool proof snack to a Super Bowl party, I’ve one that will please a football lovin’ crowd! It’s my Super Cheesy Sausage Balls! There’s only three ingredients, and they are easy to make! Plus these travel well! Make em’ and take em’ with you to your Super Bowl party, and be the hero of the crowd!

Super Cheesy Sausage Balls

2 lbs. pork sausage (I used Hot Italian Pork Sausage…get your favorite…you could use chicken sausage too!)

1 lb. grated sharp cheddar cheese

5 cups Bisquick

1. If the sausage are in casings, remove the meat and put into a large bowl. Grate the block of cheese and add to the bowl. Add the 5 cups of Bisquick.

2. Mix together with your hands until incorporated. This will take a little work, but it will eventually pull together like this.

3. Shape into 1 inch balls and put into a container. Place in the fridge to let harden a bit.

4. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. On a lightly greased baking sheet, bake the sausage balls 20 minutes or until the tops begin to brown.

Serve immediately with your favorite sauce! I made a simple marinara.

Marinara:

2 cups crushed tomatoes

4 cloves garlic

1 tsp. crushed red pepper

1 tbsp. oregano

1 cup red wine

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

pinch of salt and pepper to taste

1. Over medium heat saute minced garlic, crushed red pepper, and oregano. Deglaze the pan with red wine and red wine vinegar. Let reduce by half. Add the crushed tomatoes, salt, and pepper and let simmer on low for 30 minutes.

I served the marinara with the Super Cheesy Sausage Balls, because my fiance doesn’t eat cheese. I told him the Sausage Ball was like a “Pizza Ball”, and he said well then where is the pizza sauce! HA!

These sausage balls would be great with whatever you love best. Try Spicy Mustard or Ketchup! Whatever you want…go for it! Then watch these sausage balls disappear!!