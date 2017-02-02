2017 Super Bowl Commercials Are Rolling In…

Some watch for the football game, but let’s be honest the commercials are just as important to us! We’re already getting a look at some of the new Super Bowl commercials. This first one is from Febreeze. They really went for it with this one asking “After two quarters of 🏈🍗🌮🍕… will your 🚽 be ready for the Halftime #BathroomBreak? #SB51”
Budweiser has already rolled out a new Super Bowl commercial too!
Here’s one that even Beastmode can get behind… Skittles!
And here’s one we are really looking forward to with 360 degree re-play technology from Intel!
We’ve never seen Mr. Clean be this sexy before! What could they be up to? Here’s their Super Bowl tease!
Have you seen the teasers for #WhatTheFavrve is going on?! These commercials looks like fun from Buffalo Wild Wings!