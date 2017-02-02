2017 Super Bowl Commercials Are Rolling In…

Some watch for the football game, but let’s be honest the commercials are just as important to us! We’re already getting a look at some of the new Super Bowl commercials. This first one is from Febreeze. They really went for it with this one asking “After two quarters of 🏈🍗🌮🍕… will your 🚽 be ready for the Halftime #BathroomBreak? #SB51”

After two quarters of 🏈🍗🌮🍕… will your 🚽 be ready for the Halftime #BathroomBreak? #SB51 pic.twitter.com/UulUWW5D02 — Febreze_Fresh (@Febreze_Fresh) January 31, 2017

Budweiser has already rolled out a new Super Bowl commercial too!

This is the story of our founder and his pursuit of the American Dream. #ThisBudsForYou pic.twitter.com/TuJO7NSEWs — Budweiser (@Budweiser) January 31, 2017

Here’s one that even Beastmode can get behind… Skittles!

Psst! Wanna see my sweet new #SB51 commercial ahead of the game? You totally can! #TasteTheRainbow pic.twitter.com/iAFQfdk1gY — Skittles (@Skittles) January 24, 2017

And here’s one we are really looking forward to with 360 degree re-play technology from Intel!

If Intel 360° Replay Technology can make THIS look epic, imagine what’ll look like in the big game. Watch below. #ExperienceMore #SB51 pic.twitter.com/ugq3TFbZZV — Intel (@intel) January 12, 2017

We’ve never seen Mr. Clean be this sexy before! What could they be up to? Here’s their Super Bowl tease!

What’s “NSFW” mean? People keep saying my new #SB51 ad is “NSFW”. Watch the teaser now! #MrClean pic.twitter.com/uVGKzNnOqF — Mr. Clean (@RealMrClean) January 23, 2017

Have you seen the teasers for #WhatTheFavrve is going on?! These commercials looks like fun from Buffalo Wild Wings!