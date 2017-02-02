2017 Super Bowl Commercials Are Rolling In…

February 2, 2017 12:42 PM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: commercials, super bowl 51, Super Bowl Ad, Super Bowl Commercials

Some watch for the football game, but let’s be honest the commercials are just as important to us! We’re already getting a look at some of the new Super Bowl commercials. This first one is from Febreeze. They really went for it with this one asking “After two quarters of 🏈🍗🌮🍕… will your 🚽 be ready for the Halftime #BathroomBreak? #SB51”

Budweiser has already rolled out a new Super Bowl commercial too!

Here’s one that even Beastmode can get behind… Skittles!

And here’s one we are really looking forward to with 360 degree re-play technology from Intel!

We’ve never seen Mr. Clean be this sexy before! What could they be up to? Here’s their Super Bowl tease!

Have you seen the teasers for #WhatTheFavrve is going on?! These commercials looks like fun from Buffalo Wild Wings!

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live