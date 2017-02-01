The list is short but distinctive! We’ll keep crossing our fingers that the Super Bowl will put one of our favorite country stars back in the big spotlight for the Half Time show! Until then, we will settle for kicking off the game with THE hardest song EVER to sing with Luke Bryan this year!

Looking back all of our country favorites crush their Super Bowl performances!

Coming in at Number 5 on the Top 5 Country Performances of All Time at the Super Bowl are the Dixie Chicks. They sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXVII in 2004.

#5

Number 4 on our list is Faith Hill performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.

#4

In the third spot is Shania Twain! She’s joined the Super Bowl for the big Half Time show in 2003.

#3

Coming in at Number 2 on the list is Garth Brooks! This goes way back in the day to 1993 and Super Bowl 27!

#2

The top spot is reserved for Carrie Underwood’s performance of the National Anthem at Super Bowl in 2010!

#1