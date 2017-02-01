Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Reveal Soul2Soul Tour Openers

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill appeared on Facebook Live Tuesday to reveal the artists who will be opening for them on their Soul2Soul Tour.

“We have hand-selected al of our opening acts and they are very special singers, songwriters, all genre people that we have discovered over the last year,” Hill explained.

Meanwhile, McGraw added that they have a “personal connection” to all of the artists they have recruited for the tour, which include Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Cam, Brandy Clark, Eric Paslay, and Chris Janson, among others.

Artists like Seth Ennis, Midland, Caitlyn Smith, High Valley, Brent Cobb and Steve Moakler will also join the tour for select dates according to Taste Of Country.

The couple also revealed that they have added more cities to the trek, will feature a new opening act for each show. The tour kicks off in New Orleans on April 7.