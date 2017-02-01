Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 1st

1.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill appeared on Facebook Live Tuesday to reveal the artists who will be opening for them on their Soul2Soul Tour. “We have hand-selected al of our opening acts and they are very special singers, songwriters, all genre people that we have discovered over the last year,” Hill explained. Meanwhile, McGraw added that they have a “personal connection” to all of the artists they have recruited for the tour, which include Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Cam, Brandy Clark, and Chris Janson, among others. The couple also revealed that they have added more cities to the trek, will feature a new opening act for each show. The tour kicks off in New Orleans on April 7. (Read more from Taste Of Country)

2.

“The Voice” coach Pharrell Williams’ family is expanding in a big way. Reports say the singer and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, welcomed triplets that arrived in early January. No details on the sex or names of the babies have been announced. The two wed in 2013. They are already parents to eight-year-old son Rocket.

Speaking of “The Voice”… Adam Levine is set to receive his own star on the Hollywood walk of Fame. The Maroon 5 frontman and “The Voice” coach will be honored with the Walk of Fame’s two-thousand-601st star at a ceremony on February 10th. Though he’s wildly popular in his role on “The Voice,” Levine will be honored in the category of Recording artist for his years of hitmaking with Maroon 5.

3.

The future is here. A customized ATM gave out McDonald’s Big Macs in Boston yesterday. Anyone who visited the machine got to choose between a Big Mac, Mac Jr. or Grand Mac — for free. The catch: customers were asked to enter their Twitter handles on the machine’s touchscreen. The machine then generated a tweet from the customer’s personal account that read “Check out the new Big Mac.” It’s all part of the chain’s launch of the bigger and smaller Big Macs. Hundreds lined up to order from a touch screen. The Big Mac burgers were made about 5 minutes before being put into the machine. However, despite the hype, the company says this was a one time promotion. (Read more from USA Today)

4.

Tinder for Orangutans? A Dutch zoo has launched a program called “Tinder for Orangutans” in an attempt to help apes find love and, in turn, gain sight into how female orangutans pick their mates. During the four-year experiment, an 11-year-old female ape in the Netherlands will be shown photos of potential love interests on a tablet. If she pays extra attention to a photo or video of an eligible mate, it’s interpreted as a sign that she might be interested in getting to know the lucky fellow a little better. The zoo hopes the new method will increase the chances of a successful encounter. “Often, animals have to be taken back to the zoo they came from without mating,” Thomas Bionda, a behavioral biologist at the zoo, explains. “Things don’t always go well when a male and a female first meet.”(Read more from The Guardian)