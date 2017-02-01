Hunter Hayes Finds a New Voice (Literally) for Next Album

When Hunter Hayes’ next album comes out, don’t be surprised if it sounds totally different.

As Hayes tells Rolling Stone, his voice has literally changed since 2015’s The 21 Project. “I went through a massive voice change that I didn’t know I was going to go through…I was singing through it, along with chronic allergies and terrible acid reflux,” Hayes says.

“When my voice isn’t doing what I want it to do, it’s crushing in the most heavy way possible.”

Luckily, working with a vocal coach turned things around.

“Working with a coach since last September [has helped me find] where my new voice sits,” he explains.

“Not surprisingly, I’ve learned 75 percent of it is all mental for me.”