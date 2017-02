thanks to the greys for secretly buying our breakfast @crackerbarrel this morning in newport news va. A photo posted by thompson square (@thompsonsquare) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:35am PST

You know it was a good show when the fans are buying your meals after!

Thompson square received this lovely note from fans this past weekend.

The pair had a show in Virginia and the next morning they went to enjoy a tasty Cracker Barrel for breakfast.

That’s when they received this lovely note, and the pair posted it on Instagram writing: “thanks to the greys for secretly buying our breakfast @crackerbarrel this morning in newport news va”.