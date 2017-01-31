WATCH: Miranda Lambert Jokes About How She Handled Her Divorce

Miranda Lambert joked about turning to booze when she split from ex-husband Blake Shelton during a concert in Evansville, Indiana, last week.

“I did write this next song, it’s a new one, too. I got divorced last year, so I started drinking a little extra,” she told the audience to introduce her new song “Ugly Lights.”

She then raised a glass to the audience and quipped, “S**t happens, you know?”

She continued, “Anyway, I moved to Nashville and I started spending too much time at the Midtown bars, and I realized that I was taking an Uber for the third day in a row to pick up my Jeep–I drive a Jeep Grand Cherokee. I smelled like smoke and I was wearing clothes from yesterday and I was like, ‘This is three days in a row. This is probably a problem.'”

Lucky for Miranda, 2017 seems to be off to a great start.

Lambert is kicking off her Highway Vagabond Tour and she’s up for two GRAMMYs in the Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance according to Entertainment Tonight.