WATCH: Marshawn Lynch Visits Scotland With Skittles

Former Seattle Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is definitely enjoying his retirement.

Lynch recently visited Houston, Scotland, to ask residents how they feel about the upcoming “BIG game” in Houston, Texas.

In a video released by Skittles this week, Lynch is seen riding a bike around the U.K. town and handing out Skittles to unsuspecting Scots on the street.

The video also shows Lynch playing bag pipes, checking out a really old castle and stopping in a kilt shop to discuss the possibility of ordering his own.

You gotta love the adventures of Beast Mode.