Tucker Beathard Reveals Dumbest Injury He’s Ever Gotten

January 31, 2017 8:19 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: boys, guys, injury, men, Momma and Jesus, Tucker Beathard, Video

Boys will be boys, and they get hurt doing crazy things.

Tucker Beathard is one of those guys, an he’s not shy about his trouble-making ways while growing up.

Beatheard recently revealed the dumbest injury he’s ever gotten telling Taste Of Country, “When I tried to brand a cross on my chest and ended up with third degree burns all over my chest.”

“I thought it’d be cool.”

Beathard also revealed a few secrets about his new, music video for “Momma and Jesus.”

For one…they guys weren’t REALLY naked riding through town on their pupcrawl (sorry ladies)

And don’t let his tough guy exterior fool you. Tucker is actually pretty scared of snakes.

 

