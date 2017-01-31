Thomas Rhett Eyes Hollywood

Thomas Rhett is certainly the “Star of the Show” (see what we did there? Yeah, that’s his new song haha)

But he may have his eyes on being a star on the big screen as well.

Turns out, Thomas has always enjoyed being in front of a camera since a young age.

Thomas says, “You know, my dad would always run around with a video camera filming me and my sister, we would just come up with dumb skits, like pretending I’m James Bond and run around the house in a suit. And I’ve always loved being in front of the camera.”

“Acting would be great. I think that would be a really cool thing to dive into,” he adds. “I know it’s one of the hardest jobs on the planet but it would be a lot of fun to give it a shot.”

Thomas won’t have any time to pursue acting opportunities over the next few months, as he heads out on his Home Team tour according to Nash Country Daily.

