Russell Wilson’s Life NOT Playing Football During Super Bowl Week

Russell Wilson went LIVE on Facebook to share with his fans that he’s in southern California today to make the media rounds. Sadly it’s not to talk about his position leading the Seahawks in the Super Bowl championship. He’ll be stopping by ESPN, the NFL Network, and Conan O’Brien to talk life and football.
Russell Wilson’s Life NOT Playing Football During Super Bowl WeekJanuary 31, 2017 12:07 PM
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 28: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson accepts an award during Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXI at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 28, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night