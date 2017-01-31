Eating My Way Skinny with Korean Chicken Stir Fry

January 31, 2017 8:03 AM By DeAnna Lee
eating my way skinny, korean chicken stir fry

Eating my way skinny is made up of a dozen different daily food decisions. Some days I eat things that may not be the most healthy for me. Yes, it’s important to treat yourself! If I do eat something like Italian sausages or a big cheeseburger, I remind myself that I can eat something more healthy during my next meal. I simply try to eat more healthy meals than I do meals are not. Doing this I’ve lost 10 pounds since New Year’s Day.

Eat what you love! Eat your way skinny! Here’s a meal that I discovered after digging whatever I had out of the refrigerator. It’s a play on my Korean Beef recipe. It’s easy and doesn’t take long to whip together! Recipe below…

Korean Chicken Stir Fry

1 lb. ground chicken
4 stalks of bok choy
1 garlic clove minced
1 inch fresh ginger minced
1 carrot diced
2 cups brown rice

Sauce:

4 tbs. soy sauce
1 tbs. brown sugar
1 tbs. rice wine vinegar
1 lime juiced
Optional : 1 tbs. Asian chili paste like Sambal Oeleck ( we like it spicy)

Fresh mint or cilantro for serving… or BOTH!

1. In large wok begin to brown ground chicken. Once it’s half way cooked add the ginger and garlic and continue to cook.

2. Add the bok choy and carrot and saute for only a few minutes or until carrot begins to soften. You want both vegetables to still have some texture to it. Add rice.

3. Add the sauce and cook to heat through.

4. Serve immediately with fresh herbs on top like mint or cilantro!

