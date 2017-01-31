Chris Young Partners With Folgers for Jingle Contest

Chris Young has teamed up with Folgers Coffee for the brand’s new jingle contest.

“The Folgers Jingle is an iconic tune that has lived in my memory since childhood,” the country singer said in a press release Monday.

“I’m excited to be a part of this year’s Folgers Jingle Contest which gives up-and-coming musicians an opportunity to showcase their musical talent and look forward to mentoring the finalists on their Folgers Jingle submissions.”

As part of the contest, individuals must submit a video at Folgers.com of their unique musical performance of the jingle for an opportunity to win a mentoring session with Young.

The grand-prize winner will also receive $25,000. The submission period is open now through February 20, 2017.