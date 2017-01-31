Chris Young Partners With Folgers for Jingle Contest

January 31, 2017 7:36 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: contest, Chris Young, coffee, Mentor, Folders, Jingle

Chris Young has teamed up with Folgers Coffee for the brand’s new jingle contest.

“The Folgers Jingle is an iconic tune that has lived in my memory since childhood,” the country singer said in a press release Monday.

“I’m excited to be a part of this year’s Folgers Jingle Contest which gives up-and-coming musicians an opportunity to showcase their musical talent and look forward to mentoring the finalists on their Folgers Jingle submissions.”

As part of the contest, individuals must submit a video at Folgers.com of their unique musical performance of the jingle for an opportunity to win a mentoring session with Young.

The grand-prize winner will also receive $25,000. The submission period is open now through February 20, 2017.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live